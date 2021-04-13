Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5,156.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 255,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 250,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.35. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

