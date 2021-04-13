Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. 43,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,022. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.