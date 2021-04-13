Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

