AdaptHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,787% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $7.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 9,615,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -522.41. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut AdaptHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

