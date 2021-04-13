Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY stock remained flat at $$11.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Adocia has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

