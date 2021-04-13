AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach Sells 3,675 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
