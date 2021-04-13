AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach Sells 3,675 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

