Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 32,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,147,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $909.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

