AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AGCO traded as high as $148.69 and last traded at $148.69, with a volume of 3079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.15.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

