Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 76,238 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 40.57, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$480.94 million and a PE ratio of -28.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

