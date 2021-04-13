Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to $29.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

ACDVF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

