Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AFLYY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

