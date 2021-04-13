Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $282.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

