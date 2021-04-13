Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR opened at €99.90 ($117.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.62. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

