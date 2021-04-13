Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. Laurentian reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60,940 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

