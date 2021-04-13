Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $65.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $65,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 245,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

