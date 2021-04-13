Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $371,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,225. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

