Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

