Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $300.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.88.

BABA stock opened at $244.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

