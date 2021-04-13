Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.