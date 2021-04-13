Alliance Global Partners Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $459.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

