AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $32,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

AB opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

