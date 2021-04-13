AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Neutral

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE AB opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

