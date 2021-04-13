Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,256.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,082.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,833.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

