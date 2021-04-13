Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Update

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas
