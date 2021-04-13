Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Update

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

