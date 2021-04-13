Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

NYSE AMRC traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 17,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,558 shares of company stock valued at $44,430,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 382.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

