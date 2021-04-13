American International Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

