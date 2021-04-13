American International Group Inc. Sells 639 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

