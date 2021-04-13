American International Group Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

