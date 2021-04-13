American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) to Issue $40.00 Quarterly Dividend

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of ICTPU stock opened at $1,300.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.92. American Restaurant Partners has a fifty-two week low of $625.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,450.00.
About American Restaurant Partners
