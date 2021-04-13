American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in American Software were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Software by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $671.50 million, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

