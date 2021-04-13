Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 19,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,899. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

