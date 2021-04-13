Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,851 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $240.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.11 and a 1 year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

