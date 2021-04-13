Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 714,090 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,321,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.