Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,955 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.19.

JBHT opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

