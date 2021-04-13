Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 614,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Glaukos worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

