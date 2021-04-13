Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.01 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,802 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

EIX stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

