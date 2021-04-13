Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $242.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.65. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.