Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

