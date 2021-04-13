Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report sales of $195.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.58 million and the highest is $199.50 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $291.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $863.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $4,099,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

