Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

