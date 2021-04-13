Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN: WTT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

4/9/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

4/1/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

3/31/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

