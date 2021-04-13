Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $73.94

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.11.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:NET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.79 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

