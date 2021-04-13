Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $189.47

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,716. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1-year low of $77.88 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

