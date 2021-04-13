Analyzing Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 14.09% 52.61% 21.11% Ceridian HCM 1.40% 1.34% 0.43%

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 12.57 $85.76 million $1.32 92.39 Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 16.18 $78.70 million $0.26 349.35

Manhattan Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Manhattan Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Associates and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 1 0 4 0 2.60 Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $93.35, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Ceridian HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

