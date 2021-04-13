Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.04. Annexon shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 536 shares traded.

ANNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

