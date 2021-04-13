Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

