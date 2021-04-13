Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.