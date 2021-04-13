Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.39

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

