Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $165.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.