AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APYP stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. AppYea has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

