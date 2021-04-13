Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,620 shares.The stock last traded at $16.36 and had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

