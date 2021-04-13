Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,620 shares.The stock last traded at $16.36 and had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit